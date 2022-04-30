WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls golf team dropped a match with Springville by only 2 strokes at Buffalo Creek Golf Course on Friday April 22nd. Then on Monday, April 25th, the girls were back home for a meet with Lisbon. The girls fell to the Lions 180-219.
East Buchanan 218
Springville 216
Jaeden Hellenthal, SO 49 Runner-up
Ally Joyce, SR 51
Maya Huegel, SO 59
McKenna Lehs, SR 59
Isabelle Dolan, SO 71
Brooklyn Kelchen, FR 71
East Buchanan 219
Lisbon 180
Jaeden Hellenthal 51
Ally Joyce 51
McKenna Lehs 58
Maya Huegel 59
Isabelle Dolan 70
Brooklyn Kelchen 70