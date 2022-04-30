Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls golf team dropped a match with Springville by only 2 strokes at Buffalo Creek Golf Course on Friday April 22nd. Then on Monday, April 25th, the girls were back home for a meet with Lisbon. The girls fell to the Lions 180-219.

East Buchanan 218

Springville 216

Jaeden Hellenthal, SO 49 Runner-up

Ally Joyce, SR 51

Maya Huegel, SO 59

McKenna Lehs, SR 59

Isabelle Dolan, SO 71

Brooklyn Kelchen, FR 71

East Buchanan 219

Lisbon 180

Jaeden Hellenthal 51

Ally Joyce 51

McKenna Lehs 58

Maya Huegel 59

Isabelle Dolan 70

Brooklyn Kelchen 70

