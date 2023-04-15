WINTHROP – April 11, 2023 (Buffalo Creek Golf Course): The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls golf team took advantage of the nice weather and fired their best team score of the year by 23 shots. The Lady Bucs shot an impressive 197 en route to a win over Alburnett.
“Shooting a 197 is a goal of ours going into the season, shooting below 200” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “Proud of our demeanor and effort out on the course last night.”
Junior Jaeden Hellenthal shot a 42 and medaled, beating a two-time state qualifier from Alburnett (Sammi Ahrensen) by one shot. Ahrensen was runner-up and sophomore Brooklyn Kelchen placed 3rd with a 48.
The 3rd and 4th scores were season lows for both junior Maya Huegel (53) and senior Abby Newman (54). Other scores include junior Eden Brady with a 62 and freshman Ava Shannon with a 63.
Junior Isabelle Dolan medaled for the JV shooting a career low 52.
East Buchanan moves to 3-0 on the season and were back home on Friday night with a meet against Edgewood-Colesburg (2-1). The girls will be back on the road on Monday when they travel to Hart Ridge Golf Course to take on Maquoketa Valley (2-0). Look for these matchups in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.