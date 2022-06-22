WINTHROP – Friday, June 17, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team pounded out 23 hits in the double-header and scored 17 runs in the first game, sweeping the Starmont Stars on Friday night.
In game 1, the Buccaneers scored early and often including a 9-run 3rd-inning. This game was over after 5-innings due to the ‘mercy rule’.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Starmont 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 6
East Buch 4 1 9 3 0 0 0 17
Senior Lara Fox took the ball for the Buccaneers and scattered just 5 hits over 5 innings, giving up just 1 earned run in a 17-6 win. Fox struck out 4 and walked 3.
Senior center fielder, Lauren Donlea was 3 for 3, cracking her second homerun of the year and driving in 2 runs. Junior Averiel Brady had 3 hits including two doubles and knocked in 3 runs. Lara Fox also had 3 RBI.
Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 3 for 3, 4RUNS, HR, 2RBI, BB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 2 for 3, 2RUNS, RBI, BB
Eden Brady, So-2B 1 for 2, 2RUNS, RBI, 2HBP
Averiel Brady, 2 for 4, 2doubles, 3RBI
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 3 for 4, RUN, double, triple, 2RBI
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 0 for 2, 2BB, ROE, SB
Lara Fox, Sr-P 1 for 3, RUN, RBI
Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-LF 1 for 3, RUN, RBI
Kreighton Peck, 08-CR RUN
Ella Dorman, Jr-RF SB
In game 2, the Buccaneers scored 3 in the first inning and 2 more in the third and that was enough for a 5-2 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Starmont 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
East Buch 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 5
Sophomore Eden Brady was in the circle for the Buccaneers and gave up just 1 earned run in 7 innings of work, scattering 7 hits along the way, and striking out 4.
Freshman Andelyn Cabalka blasted a homerun, her 4th of the year. Cabalka had 3 RBI in the game.
Lauren Donlea 0 for 4, SB
Lacy Anderegg 1 for 4, SB
Eden Brady 2 for 4, RUN ROE, SB
Averiel Brady 2 for 4, 2RUNS, double, ROE
Andelyn Cabalka 2 for 4, RUN, HR, 3RBI
Kyara Pals 1 for 3, RBI, BB
Lara Fox 1 for 3, SB
Cheyenne Beeh 0 for 3
Jamisin Gile. 0 for 2, HBP
Kreighton Peck RUN
The Buccaneers have won 3 straight and move to 6-12 on the year. The girls will be back home on Thursday night for a double-header with Maquoketa Valley (6-13). Then on Friday the girls will be at Don Bosco tournament.
