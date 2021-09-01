At Lisbon
LISBON – The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team traveled to Lisbon on August 24 for the Lisbon Classic and four matches against quality opponents, including Class 1A’s No 10 Lisbon.
The Lady Bucs would start the season strong, going 3-1 on the day, losing only to Lisbon.
East Buchanan started off with a 2-0 (21-13, 21-18) sweep of Central Elkader, then beat Clayton Ridge 2-1 (21-17, 15-21, 15-11). Tipton was up next, and the Lady Bucs handled the Tigers 2-0 (25-12, 25-12). The highly ranked Lisbon Lions were last on the docket, which turned out to be a battle of undefeated teams. Lisbon would take 2 from the Buccaneers, winning 21-8 and 21-12.
“We were all very pleased with the results from Tuesday’s games,” said Head Coach Andrea Young. “First and foremost, our serve/receive looked great. This is something the girls have been working very hard on, and it is paying off. With a strong serve/receive, the girls were able to build up to some effective attacks on the net, which gave us control of the tempo of the games.”
East Buchanan had 41 kills on the day, with junior Averiel Brady leading the way with 19 and Kyara Pals with 9. Senior Lauren Donlea had 35 assists over 4 games.
“Overall, every player had a major role in making the night a success,” added Young. “One of the best dynamics of this team is their ability to work together and have fun while on the court. We look forward to watch these girls progress throughout the season.”
At Cascade
CASCADE – The Lady Bucs traveled to Cascade on Saturday for their annual tournament came away with a 3-2 record on the day.
In the first game, the Bucs ran into Dubuque Senior and lost 2-0 (6-21, 12-21), then faced the Waterloo East Trojans, who beat the Lady Bucs 2-0 (7-21, 12-21).
But the girls bounced back with 3 consecutive wins, starting with a win over Monticello 2-0 (21-15, 22-20) and then getting by Anamosa 2-1 (21-12, 15-21, 15-11). In the last game of the day, the girls faced off against Central City and won 2-0 (22-20, 22-20).
For the tournament, junior Averiel Brady had 19 kills, and junior Keeley Kehrli had 18. Senior Lauren Donlea collected 51 assists on the day.
The East Buchanan Buccaneers move to 6-3 on the young season and were home on Tuesday night against the Midland Eagles (0-2). Look for those results in Saturday’s paper.