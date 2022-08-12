Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ABCM Campus

ABCM East Campus will be closing later this year.

 John Klotzbach

INDEPENDENCE – ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence- EAST CAMPUS, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, is saddened to share the news of their EAST CAMPUS closure due to economic impacts.

With the battle of COVID-19, came the loss of employees and residents at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence- EAST CAMPUS. With the loss of local employees to the work force for a variety of national and local reasons, and in order to continue to give the highest level of care that we, our residents, and families expect, we have had to increase wages and in some cases contract with staffing companies from outside our community and surrounding areas. Without proper staffing, we are unable to accept and care for new residents.

Trending Food Videos