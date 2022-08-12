INDEPENDENCE – ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence- EAST CAMPUS, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, is saddened to share the news of their EAST CAMPUS closure due to economic impacts.
With the battle of COVID-19, came the loss of employees and residents at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence- EAST CAMPUS. With the loss of local employees to the work force for a variety of national and local reasons, and in order to continue to give the highest level of care that we, our residents, and families expect, we have had to increase wages and in some cases contract with staffing companies from outside our community and surrounding areas. Without proper staffing, we are unable to accept and care for new residents.
As every business and person has felt the effects of the pandemic over the past two years, we have not been exempt. Due to rising cost of wages, supplies, and numerous other expenses in running a business along with lower state Medicaid reimbursement, it appears that we are being pushed to consolidate, much like schools have had to in the past.
In addition, the agency staffing companies have continued to increase their charges, as there is no ceiling on what they can charge under Iowa law. Inflation has further increased not only their costs to us, but all costs, to the extent that the ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence- EAST CAMPUS can no longer support that individual operation. Therefore, after much thought and careful consideration, as of November 1st of this year, 2022, we will cease the operation of ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence- EAST CAMPUS. West campus will continue to resume business operations as normal.
This decision was not arrived at easily and we understand you may have questions as to what this means for you and your loved one(s) and/or your current employment. We will be proactively supporting residents, along with their families, as well as employees through this transition with assisting them in finding new homes and facilities. The Iowa Ombudsman’s office, the Iowa Department of Health, and payer services will also be working closely with the residents, families, and our team through this process.
We sincerely thank our employees and community who have been the family of ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence- EAST CAMPUS, for without their dedication to the residents, and business over the years, we would not have been able to maintain this care center as we have. To our residents and their loved ones, we thank you for choosing us over the years. We understand you have options for care and we sincerely appreciate you trusting us. To our employees, we extend our sincere thanks for your compassionate service and support, especially during the tough times, as your work has made a difference in so many lives. We will work with all employees with acceptable opportunities to transfer to other ABCM sister facilities in the area with their same wages and benefits.
ABCM Corporation hopes to convert Independence- EAST CAMPUS into residential apartments in the future.
In addition to Independence- EAST CAMPUS, two ABCM facilities in Dumont, Dumont Wellness Center and Dutchman’s Oaks Independent & Assisted Living, will cease operations later this year.
ABCM Corporation is a multi-level provider and has been a leader in long term care for over 50 years. For more information about care and services provided by ABCM Corporation, please visit www.abcmcorp.com.