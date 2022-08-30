Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The 2022 Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Golf Tournament raised $2,235 for Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary.

This year 16 teams participated in the annual event which was held August 13 at Three Elms Golf Course.

