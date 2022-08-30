INDEPENDENCE – The 2022 Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Golf Tournament raised $2,235 for Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary.
This year 16 teams participated in the annual event which was held August 13 at Three Elms Golf Course.
INDEPENDENCE – The 2022 Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Golf Tournament raised $2,235 for Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary.
This year 16 teams participated in the annual event which was held August 13 at Three Elms Golf Course.
“It was a beautiful summer day and the golfers’ skills were put to the test on the first 9 holes with unusual tasks on each hole such as a backward putt or a 9 Iron Only hole,” said Tournament Hostess Sue Johanningmeier. “The second 9 holes returned to normal 4-person best shot golf.”
Johanningmeier reports the 2022 Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Tournament 4-Person Best Shot Champion team members were Scott and Stephanie Schallau from Keystone, and Spencer and Shelby Pink from Waukee.
Inductees into the Ed Fitzgerald Tournament Hall of Fame for 2022 are:
First Flight Winners:
1st place: Spencer Pink Team
2nd Place: Payne Team
3rd Place: Mike Adams Team
Second Flight Winners:
1st Place: Jeff Hayward Team
2nd Place: Mike Ratchford Team
3rd Place: Molly Greenley Team
There was also a contest of a Skins game during the tournament. The Jeff Hayward Team and the Pink and Schallau team were the winners of this game.
Mike Adams won the 50/50 raffle.
Johanningmeier notes a special thank you to these teams/ people who donated their prize money back towards the tournament fundraiser: Payne Team, Mike Adams Team, Jeff Hayward Team, Mike Ratchford Team and Molly Greenley Team. Jeff Hayward donated back his Skins winnings.
“A fine example of community working together to make things better,” said Johanningmeier.
Wildthunder Wildlife &Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary is located in rural Independence. Founder and Director Tracy Belle a state and federally permitted master class wildlife rehabilitator. Wildthunder a 501©(3) non-profit organization that relies on volunteers and donations. The mission of this organization is to help injured and orphaned wildlife, educate the public about the benefits of wildlife and spaying/neutering domestics, and to educate and fight against animal cruelty and neglect. For further details and how you can assist this organization Visit their Facebook page, e-mail at www.wildthunderwars.org, or call 319-961-3352.
The Ed Fitzgerald Golf Tournament is held as a way to raise money for organizations in the Buchanan County area. Without sponsors, prize donors and of course participants, this donation would not be possible.
“Thank you to all that worked to bring this event and donation together,” said Johanningmeier.
