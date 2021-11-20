QUASQUETON – Eddie Ray Studebaker of Quasqueton, died November 14, 2021, at the Buchanan County Health Center of diabetic complications. Eddie was born December 14, 1945, to Charles and Luella (Abernathy) Studebaker in Vinton. He attended Vinton high school with the class of 1964.
On November 23, 1964, he married Linda Geiger in Vinton. They had five children.
Eddie worked in agriculture in the Vinton and Independence area until he started working at Tyson Pork Plant in Waterloo, where he retired from in 2008.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Linda; their five children Mike (Lisa Juodis) of Strum, Wis., Troy (Amy) Studebaker of Independence, Scott (Shelley) Studebaker of Parksley, Va., Rod (Brooke) Studebaker of Oelwein, and Emily (Dave) Pollock of Independence; nineteen grandchildren; eleven great grandkids; his sister Linda Gruver of Des Moines; mother-in-law Oma Geiger; sister-in-law Sandy (Brad) Osborn of Palo, Dianna (Dave) Whitson, of Vinton, Barb (Dan) Smith, of Davenport, and brother-in-law Tom (Terri) Geiger of Vinton; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant son Ryan; brother Rick; and father-in-law Earl Geiger.
Visitation was Friday, November 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. services on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.