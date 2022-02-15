INDEPENDENCE – Edward H. Lundahl, 92 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Services are pending at White Funeral Home in Independence.
