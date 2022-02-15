Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Edward H. Lundahl, 92 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Services are pending at White Funeral Home in Independence.

Trending Food Videos