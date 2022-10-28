Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The serious registered voter is approaching Nov. 8’s midterm election by studying issues, candidate credentials and party platforms. A clear-headed voter will vote for the best qualified candidate regardless of their political party affiliation.

Uninformed voters are those lemmings — many times blind sighted and duped by party propaganda — who vote a straight ticket without giving it a second thought. (And, then they act dumbfounded when politicians and their party pull the wool over their eyes. Dah.)

