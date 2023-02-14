MASONVILLE – Elinor J. “Jean” Hansen, 94, of rural Masonville, Iowa, died peacefully on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont with Chris Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb 16 and for one hour before the service on Friday at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont.
Inurnment: Campton Oak Hill Cemetery, Lamont, Iowa, at a later date.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont, is assisting the family.
A Memorial Fund has been established for Care Initiatives Hospice in Manchester.
Elinor Jean Hanaway was born on July 3, 1928, in Kokomo, Howard County, Indiana, the daughter of Laurel Charles and Miriam Jane (Schock) Hanaway. She received her education at the New Hope Country School in Kokomo and graduated from New Waverly High School in New Waverly, Indiana, in the class of 1946. Jean continued her education by receiving nursing training at Home Hospital in Kokomo where she earned her Registered Nurse certification. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Indiana until the time of her marriage.
Jean was united in marriage to Gunnar Vasaas Hansen on August 18, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Logansport, Indiana. They were blessed with three children: Karen, David, and James. The family moved to Iowa in 1958 and farmed southwest of Lamont. Jean raised her family and worked at People’s Hospital in Independence in the extended care unit.
Jean was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lamont and then St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dundee. She was also a member of the Lamont Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron in 1969 and was the Mother Advisor of the Lamont Assembly #116 of the Rainbow Girls. Jean was a member of the Lamont American Legion Auxiliary and was a 4-H leader and Cub Scout Den Mother when her children were young. She was a member of the Social Neighbors Club and was active in the Democratic Party. Jean enjoyed traveling, genealogy, card club, sewing, gardening, and cooking. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her three Children: Karen (David) Martin of Marion, David (Susan) Hansen of Masonville and James (Janet) Hansen of Independence; seven Grandchildren: Christopher (Mary) Hansen of Aurora, Nicole Hansen of Manchester, Katrina Martin of Marion, Kyle (Kayla) Martin of Marion, Holly Hansen (Luke Dudley) of Conifer, Colo., Ryan Hansen of Santa Ana, Calif., and Haley Hansen of Aurora; seven Great Grandchildren: Amira Thurn, Alex Thurn, Blake Thurn, Jaxson Thurn, Sage Thurn, Ellie Kleinlein, and Lauren Martin; and Niece & Nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Gunnar on February 20, 2007.