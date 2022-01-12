INDEPENDENCE – Eric and Lisa Mahr opened Elm Tree, A Gallery of Gifts almost a year ago. Despite the pandemic, they have become known to locals as well as tourists coming through town.
While they retained the children’s toys and gifts that were popular with the former business owner Laree Randall, they wanted to highlight artisan woodworks, jewelry, pottery, glass artwork made by the Mahrs, their family, and other local artisans.
One dream that has come into fruition is the ability to offer custom laser engraving. The concept started after the Mahrs attended a wedding where guests could sign small wooden hearts delicately cut by a laser.
“We could write a message then slip the heart into a Plexiglas frame as a keepsake guest book,” said Lisa.
From there the idea exploded into the ability to finely cut wooden ornaments and keepsakes, etch names or sayings onto cake pans, mugs, wooden utensils, placemats, etc.
“We can even carve a family recipe into a carving board,” said Lisa.
Other gift ideas from Elm Tree include personalized magnets, thin personalized wooden tabs for thank you or greeting cards, home décor, and picture framing. Elm Tree offers these and edible gifts, such as special jams and salsas.
Elm Tree, A Gallery of Gifts is located at 306 1st Street E in Independence.
Store hours are now 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with two extra hours on Thursday evenings. They are closed Sundays. They may be contacted at 319-334-6703, admin@elmtreeconcepts.com, elmtreeconcepts.com, or Elm Tree on Facebook.