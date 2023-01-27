Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Emily J. Gudenkauf, 27, of Independence, Iowa, died peacefully on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monti, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.

Tags

Trending Food Videos