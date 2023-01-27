INDEPENDENCE – Emily J. Gudenkauf, 27, of Independence, Iowa, died peacefully on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monti, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.
(Monti Community Address: 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon, Iowa 52218)
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, and at the church for one hour before the service on Tuesday.
Parish Scripture Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa.
Condolences may be directed to: Tammy Gudenkauf, 1115 W. 9th Ave., Marion, Iowa 52302.
Emily Jo Gudenkauf was born January 28, 1995, in Iowa City, the daughter of Tammy Josephine Gudenkauf. She lived in North Liberty and attended West High School in Iowa City where she graduated in the class of 2014. Emily moved to Independence on December 31, 2018, where she lived at Lexington Estates. She was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Coralville. Emily enjoyed music, being read to and watching people dance. She lived her life loved and cherished by her family.
Emily is survived by her Mother, Tammy Gudenkauf of Marion; Aunts and Uncles: Deb and Jerry Brinks of Lidderdale, Bob and Jan Gudenkauf of Littleton, Doris and Paul Jacobs of Marengo, Sharla Gudenkauf of Winthrop, Linda Gudenkauf and Joe Drobnick of Bennett, Colorado, Kim Gudenkauf of Ryan and Betty and Don Hesseling of Waterloo; and many loving Cousins, Great Aunts, Great Uncles, Friends and Caregivers.
Emily was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vernon and Joan Gudenkauf; and Uncles Don Gudenkauf and Jim Gudenkauf.