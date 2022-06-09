Emma Jo Lindsay, 10, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa. Visitation for Emma will be held, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, with a Rosary Service at 2:30 p.m. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville, Iowa with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Masonville. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
Emma was born on June 14, 2011, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Jeff Lindsay and Melissa (Niehaus) Lindsay. She was currently a fifth-grade student at West Delaware School in Manchester. Emma loved spending her time outdoors being around animals, especially her puppy Clyde. She was a wonderful little young lady. She was fun and goofy and so caring and kind. She was always concerned about other people’s feelings, and she did her best to make people happy. She loved to paint and be creative! She was one of a kind and there will be a hole in our hearts!
Emma is loved by so many especially her father, Jeff Lindsay; mother, Melissa Lindsay; sister, Kara; brother, Axel; paternal grandmother, Barb Lindsay; maternal grandfather, Robert Niehaus; maternal grandmother, Marcia (Dale) White; aunts and uncles, Ann (Jeff) Funke, Brian Lindsay, Kate (Ross) Sickora, Sherry Mueller, Misti Fassbinder, Dusty (Melissa) Mizzell, Bobby (Crystal) Niehaus, Marisa (Tyler) Dentzler, Macie (Justin) Tumblin; and many cousins and other extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Dennis Lindsay; maternal grandmother, Audrey Niehaus; and her aunt, Terri Petit.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Please share a memory of Emma www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.