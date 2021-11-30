Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach will sponsor an “Encore of the Nutcracker Costume Challenge” on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Heartland Acres Event Center, Independence. The free program is best suited to youth in second through eighth grades. Snacks will be provided. The team to create the best costume will win a prize.
“We will read the Nutcracker story and then use a grab bag of craft supplies to create our favorite character,” explained Lori Dietzenbach, program assistant.
To sign up call 319-334-7161 or contact ldietz@iastate.edu.