This week we wrapped up the 2022 legislative session at the Iowa Capitol. I usually open the newsletter with a week 10, 11, 12… update introduction, but after a month break, I’m not even quite sure which week of the session we just completed. After two years in the Iowa House, I am continuing to learn that the final week of session is filled with frustration that all of the final negotiations are done by leadership and the rest of us don’t have a lot of input, and relief that the policy work and budgets are finally completed for the year.
The final days this year were a blur of action on many bills that might normally take a week or two to work through. So as I prepare this update, I am using a resource that is available to everyone on the legislative website. The House Action Archive, https://iowa.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=2ab7b475cd3c7661510125056&id=2a616eea69&e=3aff55c64f provides a clickable list of every day the House gaveled in. Clicking on a day will take you to the archive of action on that day, including the bills, amendments, resolutions, motions, vote totals, representatives that were excused, and timing of the action. There is a similar archive for the Senate.
Monday
On Monday, legislators traveled to Des Moines from around the state, with the House convening at 10:00 am and adjourning for the day at 8:30 pm. The day was filled with caucus meetings where each party discussed the upcoming bills to be debated, debates and votes on bills, and lots of waiting in between as final negotiations were done and amendments prepared. Half of the final budget bills were approved by the House after budget committee chairmen met last week to discuss and agree on the final numbers for each budget bill. The first half of the budgets approved were Agriculture and Natural Resources — HF 2560, Health and Human Services — HF 2578, Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund — HF 2579, Justice Systems — HF 2559 and Education — HF 2575. To see the details enter the bill number on the legislative website, https://iowa.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=2ab7b475cd3c7661510125056&id=6bacb7170f&e=3aff55c64f. The shortest of these bills is 18 pages, while the longest is 79 pages.
In between approving budget bills, the House passed a handful of policy bills. HF 2595 creates a student loan repayment program for mental health professionals. The program would be for professionals with at least a Master’s degree practicing in a mental health shortage area. The professional must agree to practicing full-time for at least five consecutive years or part-time for seven consecutive years. Priority will be given to Iowa residents.
HF 2497 is a gambling regulation bill that was passed with a Senate amendment. The bill originally was focused on the addition of “sports-related events” to the betting options and cashless wagering systems. The Senate amendment added a two-year moratorium on the new state gaming licenses.
SF 2367 is a bill with eleven tax related divisions. Three of the higher profile changes include eliminating sales tax on diapers, eliminating income tax on the $1000 teacher bonuses that were provided earlier this year, and fulfilling the solar tax credit applications that have been previously denied because the solar tax credit fund had been exhausted. This last piece has been a high priority for many constituents this year.
While the House was busy on Monday, the Senate was really busy, passing 24 bills. Many of the bills were legislation that the House had passed much earlier in the session. A couple important education bills were HF 2080 and HF 2081. The first updates pieces of school operational sharing incentives and the second eliminates the Praxis test for beginning teachers. The Praxis test has been an unnecessary hurdle that has kept some new teachers from getting licensure.
The Senate also passed HF 2470 which implements recommendations from the Artisanal Butchery Taskforce. The most significant piece of the bill creates the framework for an artisanal butchery community college program to train operators and employees of small meat processing businesses in the state.
Maybe the most high profile bill passed by the Senate on Monday was SF 2378 which modernizes the bottle bill. The House had amended the original back in April during our last time at the Capitol. With this legislation, redemption centers will receive a 3-cent handling fee versus the current 1-cent fee. The can and bottle deposit will remain at 5 cents. The bill also creates significant penalties for knowingly redeeming unmarked (out-of-state) cans or bottles. The penalty is $10 per can, up to $5000. There are also new enforcement penalties for noncompliance of the bottle deposit law. Modernizing the bottle bill was the single most mentioned issue during the 2020 campaign.
Tuesday
Tuesday would be the last day of this year’s session as the House gaveled in at 8:42 am and adjourned sine die (without any future date being designated) a few minutes after midnight. The day began with the passage of four House resolutions, including HR 116 which urges the United States Food and Drug Administration to take action necessary to enforce its regulations and better inform consumers regarding the proliferation of imitation eggs and egg products currently mislabeled as eggs or egg products.
Throughout the day, the balance of the budget bills were passed with amendments from the Senate: Economic Development — HF 2564, Administration and Regulation — SF 2385, Judicial Branch — HF 2558. The Senate passed the Transportation budget — HF 2557 without any changes on Monday. The final budget bill is the Standings bill — HF 2589. Annually, the bill is a catchall for legislation that may have been passed in one chamber (usually the House) and not yet taken up by the other chamber and technical fixes to bills that were passed earlier. The language in the Standings bill is usually negotiated by leadership as the session winds down. This year the bill was relatively short, but still had sixteen divisions in 24 pages.
The most high profile piece of legislation in the Standings bill this year is the elimination of the March 1 deadline to apply for open enrollment. To be honest, I was not excited about the change, I thought a later date, like July 1 would be better. I don’t believe a lot of families will seek out an open enrollment option mid-year, but now those few parents that feel a change would benefit their child will be able to do so, and the education funding will follow to the receiving district on a prorated basis.
Two notable bills passed by the House include SF 2380 to designate February 1 of each year as George Washington Carver Day, and HF 2165 to add part-time students as eligible applicants for Future Ready Iowa Skilled Work Force Last Dollar Scholarships.
A Senate amended version of HF 2130 was passed by the House to create a single state-wide rule for ATV/UTV operation on public roads. ATV/UTVs will be allowed to operate on unpaved secondary roads; paved, undivided secondary roads, with some limitations; paved, undivided secondary roads authorized by the county board of supervisors; authorized city streets; and on the most direct route between allowed roads on primary roads. Cities will be allowed to regulate operation of ATV/UTVs within the city limits. The state-wide rule still allows for local county designations of operation based on road use and safety conditions.
Disappointments
There were a few disappointments during the last week when legislation with good intent failed to be passed. The Senate did not take up alternative licensure options for teachers and reform for the Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE). These two bills were attempts by the House to ease the teacher shortage and send a strong message to the BOEE regarding their recent job performance.
Two bills that I sponsored and passed the House unanimously failed to proceed in the Senate. The “dairy bill” would have created a grant program for dairy processors and farmers to innovate within their business and add labor saving technology. The other bill would have created a scholarship program for students with disabilities attending an approved college program within Iowa. I will continue to work on these items and many others if I am fortunate enough to return next session.
June 7 Primary
I encourage everyone to get out and vote in the upcoming primary election. For Republicans, there are competitive races in both Buchanan and Fayette counties for county supervisors. Both parties have races for US Senator. The Fayette County Farm Bureau and Corn Growers are sponsoring a forum for supervisor candidates at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31 at the Fayette Opera House. This will be a great opportunity to hear from the candidates. Hope to see you there. The boxes were out on Tuesday as representatives cleaned out their desks at the end of session. It has been a great honor serving the people of House District 64 the past two years.