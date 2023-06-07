FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation hosted the 2023 Energy Games at Fontana Park on Tuesday, April 25. Participants from St John Middle School and East Buchanan Elementary School participated in three solar car categories – Stock car (all materials came from one car kit), Open division (cars could use more than one kit for materials including multiple panels or motors) and solar car pull as well as two wind turbine categories — standard and geared turbines.
There were eight stock solar car entries and eight open solar car entries. Cars were raced on a slight incline for a distance of about 12 feet. As is often the case, cars that were able to maintain a straight course over the 12-foot distance had an advantage as they did not have to be re-directed.
Winning stock cars were: Maya Jensen & Jacob Puffitt – 3rd; James Stewart– 2nd and Cece Priebe & Kara Hopkins – 1st (all from St John Middle School).
Winning open cars were: Claire Kegler & Teagan Koth – 3rd, Jennifer Wieland & Danika Johnson — 2nd and Abbi Williams & Kynzley White – 1st (all from St John Middle School).
Winning Solar Car Pull (both categories of cars competed together): James Stewart — 3rd Dylan Green & Jacob Spece — 2nd, and Claire Kegler & Teagan Koth — 1st (all from St John Middle School).
Nineteen teams entered wind turbines in the competition — seven geared and twelve standard — to determine which turbine generated the most energy in our wind tunnel. Turbines were tested twice for 30 seconds each time and their power generated over the combined time was used to determine the winners.
Winning standard turbines were Ethan Short, Logan Taylor and Tate Gage — 3rd with 39.27 mWs produced, Ashley Reth, Breaunna O’Hare, Claire Belk & Lily Medd — 2nd with 46.99 mWs produced and Parker Rasmussen, Blake Smutz & Rawlins Wilson — 1st with 54.97 mWs produced (all from East Buchanan Elementary).
Winning Geared Turbined were Benson Koth & Miles Knudtson — 3rd with 350.94 mWs produced, Elliot Robinson — 2nd with 406.36 mWs produced and Anna Berns & Eastyn Wilson with 586.04 mWs produced (all from St John Middle School).
Students were clearly able to see the benefit of wind turbines operating with a geared system, as there was about a ten-fold increase in power produced over the un-geared standard turbines.
Congratulations to all the winners and competitors. We hope the students learned skills in engineering, problem solving and renewable energy concepts during the construction and testing of their models. Thanks to the teachers and advisors who worked with the students and brought them to compete in the Energy Games.
Buchanan County Conservation hosts the Energy Games competitions (solar car races, wind turbine competition, and solar oven competition) each spring for students from area schools. We encourage teachers and advisors to contact Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell (scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us) if you would like to get more information about your students competing in the 2024 Energy Games.