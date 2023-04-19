FONTANA PARK – On Tuesday, April 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Energy Games will be held at Fontana Nature Center.
Each year, the Buchanan County Conservation Board sponsors Energy Games competitions (solar car races, wind turbine, and solar oven) for students from area schools.
Through their design, assembly, and testing of solar cars, wind turbine blades, and solar ovens, students learn skills in engineering, problem solving, and renewable energy concepts.
Limited Materials are available for loan from the Conservation Board, and possibly from your local AEA. Kits and/or components can also be purchased online.
Teachers and advisors are urged to contact Naturalist Sondra Cabell (scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us) for more information.