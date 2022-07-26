INDEPENDENCE – Local officials and US Representative Ashley Hinson met Monday afternoon to learn about past road and bridge projects from Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber and about research into using waste plastics for future gravel road projects from Dr. Halil Ceylan of the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University.
Keierleber reviewed how the county has been the part of several cutting edge road and bridge construction projects by partnering with engineers researching new designs, new methods, and new materials.
Keierleber started with the replacement of old (c. 1870s) iron bridges, the repurposing of railroad flat cars into bridges, and the use of ultra-high-performance concrete. He also talked about different projects to test materials for stabilizing soil under roads to control wear and frost boils. After his presentation he introduced via video link Dr. Ceylon.
Dr. Ceylon’s research assistants passed out copies of his slide presentation on using recycled plastics for road base stabilization.
Dr. Ceylon reviewed the problem of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans and the amount dumped in landfills. Dr. Ceylon hopes research will find ways to economically recycle all plastic materials into a road construction material. As part of the presentation a sample of a geosynthetic product made from recycled plastic and formed into a grid was passed around. The grid showed what could be done to abate pollution and offer an cost-effective construction material.
Rep. Hinson was impressed with the presentation, stating it showcased Iowa as a leader in research and application of the new technology.
“Clearly it has a practical application,” she said.