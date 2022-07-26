Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Local officials and US Representative Ashley Hinson met Monday afternoon to learn about past road and bridge projects from Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber and about research into using waste plastics for future gravel road projects from Dr. Halil Ceylan of the Institute for Transportation at Iowa State University.

Keierleber reviewed how the county has been the part of several cutting edge road and bridge construction projects by partnering with engineers researching new designs, new methods, and new materials.

