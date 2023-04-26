DES MOINES – The Enhance Iowa Board recently awarded 18 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants and two Sports Tourism grants totaling $17,750,000 million to Iowa communities.
The Enhance Iowa Board is under the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Members are appointed by the Governor and they oversee the administration of the Community Attraction & Tourism (CAT) grant program. Additional duties include the oversight of the Sports Tourism Program and the River Enhancement Community Attraction and Tourism Program.
The CAT Committee is a subcommittee of the Enhance Iowa Board. The subcommittee evaluates applications for CAT funding. Eligible projects must be available to the general public for public use and be primarily vertical infrastructure.
Several projects of local interest received CAT grants.
Oelwein
The Oelwein Event Corp in Oelwein was awarded $700,000 toward a $3,524,317 renovation of a historic 1919 building into an event center.
“This is very exciting for the new event center project! said Deb Howard, Executive Director of Oelwein Chamber & Area Development. “The Oelwein Event Center Corp. is very thankful to the Enhance Iowa Board for voting to support our project!”
Jesup
The City of Jesup was awarded $77,000 toward the construction of a splash pad.
“The City is really excited to have received this grant,” said Jesup Mayor Chris Even. “The city’s anticipated project cost is $387,000 for the first phase of the project, which will include the splashpad, sidewalks, and site work. At the time of the grant, the city had raised approximately $290,000. The $77,000 CAT grant is contingent on the city raising an additional $20,733 in the next 90 days to fully fund the project.
“I am very grateful for those who have volunteered their time and expertise to lead the fundraising efforts for this project as well as those community members and businesses who have donated financially to the project. None of this would have been possible without them.
“Assuming that we raise the remaining funds needed to secure the CAT grant, I anticipate that project construction will start early this summer,” he said. “We hope to have the splashpad operational by late summer. Our intentions are to continue to raise money to add restrooms, parking, and other amenities to the park.”
“Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is excited to see all of the hard work that the City of Jesup and the Splashpad committee has put into this project is being recognized by the state through the issuance of the CAT grant,” said Lisa Kremer, BCEDC Executive Director. “We appreciate that they allowed BCEDC be a small part of their process and are excited to see this destination recreational opportunity up and running for both Jesup and Buchanan County.
Fontana Park
The Buchanan County Conservation Board was awarded $375,000 toward a $1,928,908 project to construct a new campground and trail.
“This project develops a new modern campground near the Fontana Park lakeshore, and adjacent to the new prairie that is part of the recently completed Bison and Prairie Learning Area,” said Dan Cohen, Executive Director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board. “It also includes developing a new Learning and Discovery Trail (LDT) loop that connects to the existing Fontana Trail, and takes trail users along interpretive kiosks in the Learning Area, and then back around to the nature center and live animal displays. The project provides outdoor recreation, education, public health, rural revitalization, and economic activity. People want to live, work, play, and stay in places with great parks and trails.
“The project is a showcase of universal use, providing use and access for people with various degrees of mobility. Some of the universal use aspects of the project will include ADA 10-foot wide paved trail system; full hookups at each campsite to water, electricity and sewer; a family-style shower house that allows people to assist use by young children and family members who are less mobile; a small playground that can be used by children with various needs; short distance trail access to and from the new campground and many Fontana Park amenities along the LDT and existing Fontana Trail along the lake shore to the city of Hazleton.”
Cohen states plans are to start taking campsite reservations later this summer and fall, with the Lakeside Campground opening in spring for the 2024 camping season. Trail work is planned for completion later in 2024.
“Help is needed!” Cohen added. “The CAT grant is contingent on all other cost-share being in place within 90 days. Donations from businesses, individuals, and service organizations are very much appreciated.”
For more information about the project and donor recognition, contact Dan Cohen or Ben Bonar, Deputy Director, at Fontana Park at dcohen@co.buchanan.ia.us or 319-636-2617.
Enhance Iowa
The Enhance Iowa Program provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. To date, 123 CAT grants have been awarded by the board, totaling $40,240,023. The full list of the April grants are available at www.iowaeda.com/boards/enhance-iowa/ online.