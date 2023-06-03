INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, May 30, 2023: Emily Erdelt came to bat in the bottom of the 9th inning and looked to get pinch hit for, but after a brief discussion with Head Coach Alex Farmer she talked him out of it – and the rest is history as the senior delivered a line drive single to right field score the winning run from 3rd base and the Mustangs walk off the Cougars 6-5.
Mustangs win their first game of the season and a nice way to gain confidence for the girls who battled back from a 5-2 deficit in the top of the sixth.
Senior Marleigh Louvar cut into that lead with one swing of the bat, launching a 2-run homerun to straight center in the bottom half of the sixth to make it 5-4. The Mustangs would score one more run in that inning to tie the score at 5 and this would go extra innings.
Junior pitcher Allison Kleve went the distance and got stronger as the game wore on, surrendering no runs in the 7th, 8th, or 9th innings. Kleve gets the win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 T
Cascade 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 5
Indee 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 1 6
In game 2 the Mustangs would take an early 4-0 lead in the second inning before things started to unravel a bit. The Cougars scored 3 in the 3rd inning and added 7 more in the 4th. The Mustangs tried to battle back scoring 3 of their own in the 5th inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars would win 12-8.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Cascade 0 0 3 7 1 0 1 12
Indee 3 1 0 0 3 0 1 8
No Stats available come press time.
INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, May 31, 2023: The Class 3A, No. 5-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (5-1) were in town on Wednesday for a WaMaC Conference doubleheader.
Mount Vernon sweeps the Mustangs 13-0 and 6-2.
No Stats available come press time.