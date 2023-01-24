Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ROYSE CITY, Texas – Eric Joseph Cleveland passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in his Royse City, Texas home after a short battle with Bile Duct Cancer.

Friends, family, and work colleagues attended his visitation and funeral at Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rockwall, Texas on January 6 and 7, 2023.

