ROYSE CITY, Texas – Eric Joseph Cleveland passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in his Royse City, Texas home after a short battle with Bile Duct Cancer.
Friends, family, and work colleagues attended his visitation and funeral at Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rockwall, Texas on January 6 and 7, 2023.
Eric was born April 30, 1965 to Travis Cleveland and Joanne Stewart Cleveland in Independence, Iowa. He graduated in 1983 from the Independence High School, then attended Iowa State University earning a Civil Engineering degree. His last position was Materials Technical Manager for Alpha Testing in Fort Worth, Texas. He married Tanja Harris on December 26, 1989. They were members of the Lake Pointe Baptist Church in Rockwall. Eric volunteered with the Bridges to Life prison ministry.
Eric is survived by his wife Tanja; daughter Brittney Connerly; son-in law Jake Connerly; sons: Keegan and Jordan Cleveland; grandsons: Jaxon Bently and Chase Connerly; granddaughters: Maycie Bentley, and Adelynn Connerly and Andi Connerly; sisters Shannon (Brent) Hood, Joni (Ernie) Henderson, and Susie (Brian) Hart; brother Tad Cleveland; stepmother Becky Cleveland; stepsister Beth O’Donnell; and stepbrothers John Lammers, Michael Lammers, and Nathan Lammers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Thane Cleveland and Chris Cleveland.
As ‘Paying Things Forward’ was Eric’s mantra, with words and actions, memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Area Dollars for Scholars, Eric Joseph Cleveland Endowment Principal Fund, PO Box 384, Independence Iowa, 50644.