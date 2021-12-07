The Independence Public Library recently added Erin Zikmund to their team of helpful staff! Erin is the library’s new Program Coordinator. Here’s a little bit about Erin:
Shocker here, right? She really enjoys reading and putting together puzzles. It’s starting to make sense why she chose her new job at the library. P.S. The library now has puzzles available to check out in their “Library of Things.” You’ll most likely find Erin there! She also enjoys watching movies, tv, and rearranging furniture.
The library was the right fit. She worked at the library when it was located in the Munson building, back in her high school days. She enjoyed her job back then and had always had the desire to get back into this line of work. Her mom took her and her siblings to the library often when they were kids, she grew up going to the library and loving it. This is a part of why she is so passionate about others getting to know their library and everything it has to offer. Erin wants others to share the positive experience she had at her local library as a kid!
In an interview on November 30, Erin was asked “What do you like the most about your job?” Her response: “It’s hard to pick just one thing. I like the people — both the library staff and our patrons! I love getting to talk to people about what books they just got done with or the TV shows or movies they’ve checked out and what they thought.”
She is definitely more of a fiction reader and enjoys getting lost in someone else’s imagination. But in the last couple of years, has started reading more nonfiction, thanks to the monthly book discussion group at the library. For Erin, it has helped her branch out and read things she wouldn’t have otherwise. Such as one of her new favorite nonfiction books, The Devil in the White City.
Before becoming the Program Coordinator at the library, she worked at the University of Northern Iowa in the Department of Communication and Media. Previous to working there, she worked in Iowa City at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Pediatric Education. In her interview, she said, “I have been fortunate to work with amazing people.” She is keeping that tradition alive by joining the staff at Independence’s Public Library.
Even though she hasn’t been a staff member for a full month, Erin is already seeking ways to improve and provide value to members of our community. She is very excited to develop their Teen Advisory Board and get input on activities and services geared toward that age group. Erin said, “Our Friday Minecraft events are a ton of fun and I can’t wait to continue to add programming!”
I asked her, “Erin, what do you think makes the library such a special place?” She did a terrific job explaining the experiences and fun one can experience at the library. “It’s a place where people of all ages can come without an obligation to spend money, and there is so much available for everyone. Teens, adults, and kids can sit and read books, newspapers, or magazines, use a computer, have an exam proctored, use a study room, play with trains or Legos, or put together a puzzle...and that’s just within the library itself. With the other services, programming opportunities, and items available for check out, the library is just such an awesome resource!”
Erin knows the library rocks and hopes to make the library “rock” even more.