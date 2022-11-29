Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON – Following reports of numerous undisclosed biolab accidents, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and her colleagues are demanding the White House reinstate a government-wide ban on all ongoing and new viral Gain-of-Function (GoF) and Dual Use Research of Concern (DURC) studies—when diseases are manipulated to become more deadly or infectious—which may have increased transmissibility of a coronavirus pathogen during experiments at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

Taxpayers entrust NIH with tens of billions of dollars every year in the hopes of discovering cures, not creating dangerous new diseases. These risky experiments are even more concerning now that we know accidents are happening in the most highly secure labs, and NIH is not fully aware of what is happening in the studies it is sponsoring.

