WASHINGTON – During Veterans Small Business Week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a senior member of the Senate Small Business Committee, is continuing her effort to ensure the federal government fulfills its commitment to awarding veteran-owned small businesses government contracts.

The federal government is currently required to allocate three percent of federal contracts to service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOBs), but has failed to meet this goal continuously over the last decade. The SBA found that the federal government failed to meet the overall prime contracting goal for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses for two out of the last ten years, and failed to meet the subcontracting goal for all of the last ten years.

