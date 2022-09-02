RED OAK – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement, denouncing President Biden’s plan to “cancel” student loan debt:
“President Biden is rewarding the wealthy and penalizing working families.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 5:30 pm
RED OAK – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) released the following statement, denouncing President Biden’s plan to “cancel” student loan debt:
“President Biden is rewarding the wealthy and penalizing working families.
“Why should Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education foot the bill for master’s degrees for the wealthy? It is unfair and will fan the flames of inflation and add to our growing federal debt.
“Instead of putting a band-aid on the problem and passing the buck, we should be giving students and their families a clear picture upfront about the true costs associated with their education. That’s why I introduced my Student Transparency for Understanding Decisions in Education Net Terms Act—a commonsense way to help students make informed decisions about their future.”
Ernst has supported and introduced a number of bipartisan bills to provide transparency behind the costs of college, including:
- The STUDENT Act – gives students a clear estimate of the costs they would owe down the road before they take out a loan by incorporating the estimated total interest amount based on their repayment plan.
- The Net Price Calculator Improvement Act – improves the effectiveness of and access to tools that provide students with early, individualized estimates of higher education costs and financial aid before they decide where to apply.
- The Understanding the True Cost of College Act – creates a universal financial aid award letter so that students could easily compare financial aid packages between schools.
- The Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act – makes counseling an annual requirement before new student loans are disbursed, rather than just for first-time borrowers.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.