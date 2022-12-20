Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) secured important wins for Iowa in the Senate-passed Water Resources Development Act (WRDA). This biennial bill authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to carry out water resources projects.

“In this year’s water resources bill, I fought hard to include increased flood management, water safety, and taxpayer transparency measures,” said Ernst, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “I’m thrilled to see this important bill pass the Senate and expect the president to soon sign it into law.”

