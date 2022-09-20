Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As fentanyl continues to pour over the Southern border, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined her colleagues, led by Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in introducing the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act. The bill makes the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death punishable by federal felony murder charges.

“A wide-open Southern border has fueled a fentanyl epidemic in this country. The dealers and distributors of this deadly drug must be held accountable, and that’s what we’re fighting to do,” said Ernst. “This effort will impose felony murder charges for people who willingly distribute this lethal opioid to unknowing recipients.”

