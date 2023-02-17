WASHINGTON, D.C. – As students and families across the United States face mounting student loan debt, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is leading a bipartisan effort, supported by her fellow Iowan, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), to provide more transparency to prospective students before they take out a loan.

The Student Transparency for Understanding Decisions in Education Net Terms (STUDENT) Act would provide student loan applicants with an estimate of the total amount of interest they would pay, based on a standard 10-year repayment plan, during or prior to accepting a loan. The bipartisan bill was introduced by Senators Ernst and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and cosponsored by Senators Grassley, Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Supporting organizations include Iowa College Aid and Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation.

