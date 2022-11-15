INDEPENDENCE – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) recently announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of November.
On Thursday long-time staffer Brittney Carroll was at the Independence Public Library to assist anyone with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who were unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.
If you have any questions, please contact our office. To find the traveling office hours in your area, see our interactive page. Select a region to view the upcoming dates and locations.
The next local locations and dates are:
West Union Community Library