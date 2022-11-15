Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) recently announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of November.

On Thursday long-time staffer Brittney Carroll was at the Independence Public Library to assist anyone with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

Tags

Trending Food Videos