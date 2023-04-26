WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of November. Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
“The needs of Iowans are the top priority for me and my team across the state,” said Ernst. “My staff will continue to be accessible and available to help in-person in all 99 counties, so please stop by when they are in your area!”
Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.
If you have any questions, please contact our office. To find the traveling office hours in your area, see our interactive page. Select a region to view the upcoming dates and locations.
A list of local upcoming dates and locations can be found below (in date order).
Clayton County
Wednesday, May 3
2 to 3 p.m.
Strawberry Point Public Library
Meeting Room
401 Commercial Street
Strawberry Point
Buchanan County
Tuesday, May 9
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Independence Public Library
Freedom Room
805 First Street West
Independence
Delaware County
Tuesday, May 9
12 to 1 p.m.
Delaware County Community Center
Small Room
200 East Acers Street
Manchester
Benton County
Thursday, May 18
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Vinton Public Library
510 2nd Avenue
Vinton
Fayette County
Friday, May 19
10 to 11 a.m.
West Union Community Library
Conference Room
210 North Vine Street
West Union