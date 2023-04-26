WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of November. Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

“The needs of Iowans are the top priority for me and my team across the state,” said Ernst. “My staff will continue to be accessible and available to help in-person in all 99 counties, so please stop by when they are in your area!”

Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.

If you have any questions, please contact our office. To find the traveling office hours in your area, see our interactive page. Select a region to view the upcoming dates and locations.

A list of local upcoming dates and locations can be found below (in date order).

Clayton County

Wednesday, May 3

2 to 3 p.m.

Strawberry Point Public Library

Meeting Room

401 Commercial Street

Strawberry Point

Buchanan County

Tuesday, May 9

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Independence Public Library

Freedom Room

805 First Street West

Independence

Delaware County

Tuesday, May 9

12 to 1 p.m.

Delaware County Community Center

Small Room

200 East Acers Street

Manchester

Benton County

Thursday, May 18

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Vinton Public Library

510 2nd Avenue

Vinton

Fayette County

Friday, May 19

10 to 11 a.m.

West Union Community Library

Conference Room

210 North Vine Street

West Union

