RED OAK — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of November. Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout November to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

