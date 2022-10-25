RED OAK — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of November. Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout November to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
“I want every Iowan to know when they are in need of assistance, my office is here to help,” said Ernst. “Members of my team will be available to help in-person in all 99 counties this November, so please stop by when they are in your area!”
Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.
If you have any questions, please contact our office. To find the traveling office hours in your area, see our interactive page. Select a region to view the upcoming dates and locations.
A list of local upcoming dates and locations can be found below (in alphabetical order).
