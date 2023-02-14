Ernst Joni 2023

.

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Communist China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is still eligible to receive U.S. tax dollars and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is demanding that the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) take immediate action to prevent another penny from subsidizing the state-run lab that gained international notoriety for its dangerous experiments on coronaviruses.

Ernst is also introducing legislation to prohibit HHS and every other government agency from funding WIV. Ernst is joined by U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-Penn.) who is introducing a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

