INDEPENDENCE – Dan Eschen has been in the local clothing business for over thirty years and owner of Eschen’s Clothing for 25.
Eschen’s Clothing, located at 211 1st Street East, is known for men’s formal attire for special occasions, including weddings and proms.
Dan continues to see a trend towards less formal affairs and grooms are buying suits over renting tuxedos. They will also buy a dress shirt and shoes instead of renting them.
“Something they can continue to use,” said Dan.
Around the area, if not the Midwest, grooms are staying with navy and charcoal colored suits.
“Black is still the favorite,” said Dan.
While they like to pair the suit with a with a conservative shirt, they do opt for a tie and pocket square of color coordinated to the bridal party.
For proms, young men can show a bit more flair and Eschen’s can help there as well. They offer suits and tuxes with floral or artistic prints or a variety of solid colors.
For the ladies, especially brides, Eschen’s offers a wedding dress preservation service.
“We clean it and place it in a keepsake box,” said Dan.
Eschen’s also offers personalized items for the wedding ceremony (e.g. a unity candle or a picture frame with a large matboard for guests to sign) and gifts for the wedding party. Etched glass mugs and wine glasses are popular mementos, but his catalogue has many pages of gift ideas traditional to modern. While money clips, pocket knives, and cufflinks remain popular for groomsmen, Dan notes people are buying fewer flasks than before. Popular bridesmaid gifts are personalized totes and picture frames for photos of the bride and her squad.
A sideline that is popular with older clientele is the card section. Eschen’s Clothing offers a large selection of thank-you and greeting cards for a reasonable price.
For more information about Eschen’s Clothing visit Eschen’s Clothing on Facebook, call the store at 319-334-4922, or send Dan an email at EschensClothing@yahoo.com.