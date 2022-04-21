WALKER – Etta M. Wright, 87 years old of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of rural Walker, Iowa, died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.
Memorial Services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at the Hoover Church in rural Walker, Iowa, with Rev. Dr. Charles Clark officiating. Burial was in Circle Grover Cemetery near the church. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the church on Thursday.
She was born on June 15, 1934, in Toddville, the daughter of Elmer Roy and Ethel Katherine (Fillenworth) Jellison. On March 2, 1952, she and Frederick Oren Wright were married in Cedar Rapids. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Mrs. Wright is survived by two daughters; and several grand- and great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and a sister.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.