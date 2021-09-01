CHARLES CITY – It was the first meet of the year, but the Jesup J-Hawk cross country teams fared well in Charles City on Thursday night with seniors Nolan Evans and Amanda Treptow coming away as champions.
“It was a great start for both teams,” said Head Coach Nick Green. “This time of year you just need to get out and race, and this meet was perfect for that. Amanda Treptow and Nolan Evans ran perfect races up front for the wins, and they were followed by great performances across the board.”
Evans won with a time of 17:22.05 and an over 5-second win. Treptow paced the field, winning with a time of 20:10.41 and an over 5-second victory.
“It was exciting to see our freshmen have their first experience at the 5K distance and learn what it is like to race at the high school level,” said Green. “We project most of our athletes to have progressions of 2- to 3-minute time drops over the course of the next 7 to 9 weeks left in the season. The goal and focus is still on developing and getting ready for conference, districts, and state. If we keep showing up, we will have 2 teams in Fort Dodge.”
One hundred eleven girls started the race. Results of Jesup’s runners are below:
3 WRIGHT, Clare SO Jesup — 20:23.73
4 WILSON, McKenzie FR Jesup — 20:27.68
18 TOMSON, Maddie SR Jesup — 23:25.70
26 O’CONNOR, Natalie SR Jesup — 23:54.32
31 THOMA, Sydney SR Jesup — 24:17.27
32 ALBERT, Mckenna SO Jesup — 24:21.89
43 VANDERWERF, Alexis SR Jesup — 25:42.30
46 SCHUTTE, Karlie FR Jesup — 25:50.61
49 TREBON-BOYD, Amaya FR Jesup — 26:06.86
50 WEHRSPANN, Lydia SO Jesup — 26:14.94
52 BOSE, Peyton FR Jesup — 26:17.51
57 THORSON, Camille SO Jesup — 26:42.75
71 ZELLE, Kaitlyn FR Jesup — 28:13.28
93 SCHUG, Kaitlyn SO Jesup — 30:13.53
102 BEHN, Sage FR Jesup — 33:00.33
103 KANE, Kelley FR Jesup — 33:17.58
One hundred nineteen boys started the race. Results of Jesup’s runners are below:
6 ROTTINGHAUS, Kile SR Jesup — 18:10.94
12 ZUCK, Logan SR Jesup — 18:52.60
25 GONZALEZ, Ayden SO Jesup — 19:31.06
27 PINT, Nathan FR Jesup — 19:33.12
45 RATHBUN, Logan SO Denver — 20:33.07
46 WEHRSPAN, Silas SR Jesup — 20:33.31
50 NOLAN, Tyler SO Jesup — 20:42.13
54 WILSON, Kyle JR Jesup — 21:02.56
80 CIESLIESKI, Jarrett SR Jesup — 23:21.45
87 THOMA, Jack SR Jesup — 24:03.58
Next up for the boys’ XC team, they traveled to Oelwein on Tuesday night for an 18-team meet at Hickory Grove Golf Course. Look for the results in Saturday’s paper.