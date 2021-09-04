OELWEIN – Jesup’s senior harrier Nolan Evans finished in third place at the Oelwein Invitational Cross Country meet on Tuesday. The J-Hawk team would also finish third.
“We continue to run very strong as a team,” said Head Coach Nick Green. “Last night, we got to race against some quality 3A teams, and to come up third in both races shows we can be competitive against a wide range of schools.”
Evans is ranked No. 15 in Class 2A by Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country.
Team Results
1. Decorah 56
2. CPU 76
3. Jesup 91
4. Oelwein 99
5. Denver 105
6. Starmont 167
7. North Linn 220
8. West Delaware 225
9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 247
10. Dunkerton 262
11. Ed-Co 302
12. Columbus 308
13. Beckman 337
14. Wapsie Valley 366
15. Union 367
Jesup Boys’ Results
3. Evans, Nolan SR Jesup 18:01.29
14. Zuck, Logan SR Jesup 19:09.70
15. Rottinghaus, Kile SR Jesup 19:14.71
26. Gonzalez, Ayden SO Jesup 19:47.29
33. Wehrspan, Silas SR Jesup 20:07.06
43. Nolan, Tyler SO Jesup 20:33.51
44. Pint, Nathan FR Jesup 20:41.09
JV Boys’ Results
25. Wilson, Kyle JR Jesup 21:38.28
58. Cieslieski, Jarrett SR Jesup 23:10.37
66. Nuehring, Karsten FR Jesup 23:38.84
84. Thoma, Jack SR Jesup 24:56.13
ELDORA — Jesup boys Cross Country team ran at the Pine Lake Run at the Eldora Country Club on Thursday, September 2.
Jesup boys would finish 4th-overall and senior Nolan Evans (18:10) would come in with a 4{sup}th{/sup}-place finish.
Other Jesup boys finishes:
21 Logan Zuck, 19:56
26 Ayden Gonzalez, 20:13
27 Kile Rottinghaus, 20:16
33 Nathan Pint, 20:39
41 Tyler Nolan, 21:07
46 Silas Wehrspan, 21:23