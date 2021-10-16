ELDORA – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ cross country teams traveled to Eldora’s Pine Lake Golf Course on Thursday, October 14, to compete in the NICL Conference cross country meet.
Jesup senior Nolan Evans added the title of “conference champion” to his resume as he continues to have an impressive season running for the J-Hawks.
”Nolan totally dominated the boys race and ran away from the group after the first half mile,” said Head Coach Nick Green, “We then placed the next 4 all in the top 30 to place third.”
Evans finished 46 seconds ahead of the field in a dominating fashion, picking up his first conference title and helping the J-Hawk team to a third-place finish.
On the girls’ side, freshman Mackenzie Wilson came in second place, finishing just 19 seconds off the lead, but finishing ahead of the Class 2A, No. 2-ranked Ellie Rathe of Union by 11 seconds. Senior Amanda Treptow finished fourth. The Jesup girls’ team placed second.
”Our girls keep showing up and running great,” added Coach Green, “On a night where a few other runners faltered our girls had their best race of the season.”
”Mackenzie ran an awesome race upfront for us and Amanda ran incredibly strong as well with Clare close behind,” continued Green, “Natalie (O’Connor) and Maddie (Tomson) continue to improve and are tightening up our back two spots as we head to districts next week.”The Jesup teams are peaking at the right time and Coach Green added that his kids ran great last night. “Everyone improved almost 1-2minutes since the last time we raced on that course early in the season. To place second or third as a group takes a total team effort. Our JV girls should also be highlighted as they placed 6 runners in the top 10 and ran lights out,” said Coach Green.
JESUP GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
2. Mackenzie WILSON 20:07.6
4. Amanda TREPTOW 20:37.2
9. Clare WRIGHT 21:36.5
32. Natalie O’CONNOR 23:31.7
35. Maddie TOMSON 23:48.2
38. Katelyn ZELLE 23:53.4
50. Sydney THOMA 24:53.1
JESUP BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Nolan EVANS 17:06.7
8. Kile ROTTINGHAUS 18:37.7
21. Logan ZUCK 19:13.1
25. Silas WEHRSPAN 19:24.8
28. Nathan PINT 19:34.2
37. Ayden GONZALEZ 20:06.2
40. Tyler NOLAN 20:09.8
The Jesup cross country teams now set their sights on the state qualifier next Thursday, October 21, at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike.