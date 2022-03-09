JESUP – Senior Nolan Evans; coming off a 2nd-place finish in last year’s Cross Country State Meet, has signed his National Letter of Intent to further his academic and athletic career at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Nolan is the son of Alisha and Josh Evans and has two sisters, Natalie and Neah, along with a brother Nash.
Other colleges that Evans considered include Hawkeye Community College and the University of Iowa. In the end, it was Upper Iowa University that fit his needs and talents.
“I first reached out to Coach Nate Rucker my junior year and I’ve stayed in contact with him ever since,” said Evans, “and when he showed up at my state meet and talked to me after my race it made me feel that he actually did want me to come run for him.”
“I went on a visit there and fell in-love with the campus and the graphic design area. In all, I basically chose there because the Campus was perfect for me, the classes for graphic design and the coaches were awesome and I made a great connection with Coach Rucker.”
Evans looks to run long distance races for Coach Rucker and the Peacocks. He also wouldn’t mind running the 800 meters, since that is what he is focusing on this coming track season.
Evans has also participated in basketball and baseball during his high school tenure.
Evans has earned quite a few accolades as a runner:
TRACK: Conference Champion in the mile, 2 mile and runner-up in the 800 and distance medley. Evans was also a state qualifier in the mile, 800, 4x800 and distance medley, at state Evans finished 8th in the distance medley, 12th in the 4x800, 17th in the mile, and 19th in the 800.
CROSS COUNTRY: Two-time 1st team all-conference (3rd and 1st place finishes)
Two-time state qualifier finishing 2nd and 7th at state qualifying meet.
Evans was State Runner-up at the state cross country meet in 2021.
Evans favorite memory of his high school athletic career is making it to stats as a team. This was the first time in 24 years the Jesup boys made it to state. “We went in predicted 4th, but we didn’t let that stop us.” Added Evans, “We ended up beating New Hampton, who at the time was ranked 11th, by one point to get third and qualify as a team.”
Evans has several people who have had a big influence on him.
“My Family have made a huge impact on my running career with every single one of them being super supportive and trying to make it to all my meets. Also, my coaches were a huge part of my success. Coach Nick Green, Coach Miah Smith, Coach Alex O’Connell, and Coach Jason Sullivan pushed me every day to be my best and made sure I finished where I wanted to. My teammates always push me during practice and motivate me to be my best. One of the reasons I felt we were a great team was because we were all so close and being able to compete against each other and push each other. Kile Rottinghaus pushed me during my races, and we always wanted to beat each other and without him or any of my teammates I wouldn’t be as successful. One of my biggest supporters is my girlfriend Jacie Lange. She has been so supportive for track and Cross country and being my number one supporter throughout my career. She motivates me when I’m not confident in myself and makes sure I do my best. GO PEACOCKS”
– Nolan Evans
