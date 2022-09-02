Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Longtime Independence, Iowa, resident, Evelyn Julia Hoover, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Living Center in Cedar Rapids, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Hoover Wesleyan Church, rural Troy Mills. The burial will be held at Circle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Saturday.

