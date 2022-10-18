LAMONT – Evelyn M. Goedken, 63, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away Friday morning, October 14, 2022, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Evelyn Marie Iseli was born on July 22, 1959, the daughter of Robert Fred & Judith “Judy” Laurayne (Olson) Iseli, and spouse of Leon Goedken.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont, Iowa, with Rev. Lisa Schroeder officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont. Interment: Fremont Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop & Lamont, are assisting the family. A Memorial Fund has been established. Condolences may be directed to Leon Goedken, 3178 160th Street, Lamont, Iowa 50650.