Members of the Independence Garden Club traveled to the K and K Gardens in Hawkeye, Iowa. Following the pledge of allegiance and the recitation of the Conservation Pledge led by Vice President Ruth Crawford, eight members answered the Roll Call by responding to “What I plan to buy at K&K today.” Some said they were just “looking and would know what they want when they see it.” All members sat around a large table, ate their lunch while the business meeting was conducted.
Old business: Cindy Walton gave a brief discussion addressing the ‘Garden of the Month’. The committee will meet and give us an update next month.
New business: The Master Gardeners Fund raising of the Scarecrow contest is this Saturday at the Mill. Lynda Fiester, Cindy Walton, and Ruth Crawford will plan to meet later this week and put together our scarecrow.
Cindy Walton then presented the program: Everyone’s Favorite Weed in
this area: The Dandelion. She addressed 12 points:
1. The dandelion is highly nutritious, loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Can be eaten cooked or raw. Excellent source of Vitamin A, C, and K, with some Vitamin E, folate and small amount of Vitamin B. Also the greens provide substantial amounts of several minerals; Iron, Calcium, Magnesium, and Potassium. The root is rich in carbohydrate inulin, a type of fiber in plants that supports growth and maintenance of healthy gut bacteria.
2. Dandelion is full of antioxidants, which are crucial for keeping the body healthy, however, if levels get too high, it can contribute to some chronic diseases. The Dandelion also has beta carotene and polyphenol which may neutralize harmful free radicals and protect AGAINST chronic disease.
3. Dandelion may reduce inflammation with its compounds such as the polyphenols.
4. May aid in blood sugar management.
5. May reduce cholesterol and triglycerides.
6. Contains potassium which helps lower blood pressure, has a diuretic effect, and detoxifies certain organs.
7. May promote liver health.
8. May aid in weight loss as the plant has the ability to improve carbohydrate metabolism and reduce fat absorption. Also, studies found that the chlorogenic acid found in dandelion reduced body weight, decreased fat accumulation, and altered levels of certain proteins involved in weight control.
9. May have anticancer effects.
The root extract can modify specific pathways involved in suppressing the growth and spread of breat cancer.
10. May support healthy digestion and treat constipation as it is a rich source of probiotic fiber inulin which reduces constipation and promotes the movement of food through the digestive system. The greens may bump up fiber intake for the support of bowel regularity and protect against a variety of digestive conditions including hemorrhoids and diverticulitis. u. May boost immune health with its antimicrobial and antiviral properties.
12. May be a useful skin care treatment in protecting against skin damage caused bythe sun, aging, and acne. Root extract increased the generation of new skin cells and may support skin appearance as you age. May reduce skin inflammation and irritation while increasing hydration and collagen production. Is used for treating certain types of acne.
The root is usually dried, ground, and used as tea or coffee substitute. Is also available as a supplement in capsules, extracts, or tincture forms. There are no dear dosage guidelines so consulting a doctor or dermatologist is important. All of this information is still under study. The members found all this information very interesting and some thought perhaps we should add dandelions to our diet more!!
The meeting was adjourned and members enjoyed walking around the vast area of flowers, plants, decorations, a miniature water fall, and gift shop. The number of hosta plants was unbelievable, taking up almost an acre of land.
Next month’s meeting will be hosted by Dan and Becky Alberts in Fairbank and presenting the program, Preserving and Garden Tips. Members can meet at the Presbyterian church parking lot at 12:15 to carpool.