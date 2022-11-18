Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members of the Independence Garden Club traveled to the K and K Gardens in Hawkeye, Iowa. Following the pledge of allegiance and the recitation of the Conservation Pledge led by Vice President Ruth Crawford, eight members answered the Roll Call by responding to “What I plan to buy at K&K today.” Some said they were just “looking and would know what they want when they see it.” All members sat around a large table, ate their lunch while the business meeting was conducted.

Old business: Cindy Walton gave a brief discussion addressing the ‘Garden of the Month’. The committee will meet and give us an update next month.

