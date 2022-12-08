Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Basic RGB

The holiday season can be especially difficult for someone grieving the death of a loved one. The activities and traditions that have brought you joy in the past may seem to accentuate the sadness you feel now. EveryStep Grief & Loss Services reminds you that there are no “right” ways to move through your grief during the holidays. It’s important to be patient with yourself and find what will make the holiday season more manageable for you.

Here are 10 ideas others have found helpful for making the holidays less painful after the loss of a loved one:

Tags

Trending Food Videos