On Sunday, November 20, Buchanan County 4-H held their “Sundae Sunday” Awards Reception at the St. Patrick’s Hall in Winthrop. Over 75 4-H families, friends, and guests gathered to celebrate and reflect on accomplishments and events held in 2022. Ice cream sundaes were enjoyed, followed by an awards program presented by County Youth Coordinator, Emily Martins.

The program began with an engaging virtual trivia game then guests enjoyed ice cream sundaes. The program began by thanking members of the Buchanan County Extension Council, Youth Advisory Council, and the Buchanan County Fairboard Association were then announced, and next was the introductions of the 4-H club leaders as well as past and present members of the Youth County Council.

