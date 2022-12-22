On Sunday, November 20, Buchanan County 4-H held their “Sundae Sunday” Awards Reception at the St. Patrick’s Hall in Winthrop. Over 75 4-H families, friends, and guests gathered to celebrate and reflect on accomplishments and events held in 2022. Ice cream sundaes were enjoyed, followed by an awards program presented by County Youth Coordinator, Emily Martins.
The program began with an engaging virtual trivia game then guests enjoyed ice cream sundaes. The program began by thanking members of the Buchanan County Extension Council, Youth Advisory Council, and the Buchanan County Fairboard Association were then announced, and next was the introductions of the 4-H club leaders as well as past and present members of the Youth County Council.
Record book awards were given to those who completed a record book for the 2022 year and excelled in their specific project areas. The Clover Kids, Juniors, Intermediate, and Senior 4-H’ers all had their books judged and evaluated. Other awards included club historian, club booth decorating, county fair herdsmanship placings. The awards portion concluded with special senior and sponsored awards including the C.J. Arthaud Beef Award, Senior Achievement Awards, William & Georgia West Memorial Award, and a prestigious “I Dare You” Award.
The award wrapped up with recognizing the “Goat Getters” event at the Buchanan County Fair. 4-H and FFA mentors were recognized with decaled hats for their outstanding leadership and compassion shown to their “buddies,” throughout the program. The Goat Getters event was made possible through a grant with the Iowa 4-H Foundation which allowed us to organize this first ever program for special needs individuals in Buchanan County. The event wrapped up with a large game of Buchanan County 4-H “Jeopardy” in which everyone had so much fun guessing all the correct answers!
A huge thank you to the Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4-H Club who helped host our event by providing decorations, ice cream toppings, and desserts, and a wonderful welcoming crew. We would also like to recognize the continued support of the Buchanan County Dairy Producers who donated the ice cream and allowed us to use their ice cream machine.
If you have any questions regarding the 4-H program in Buchanan County, please call the ISU Extension and Outreach Office at 319-334-7161 or email emartins@iastate.edu.