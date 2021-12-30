Our 18-month-old golden retriever has no fear. None! She has no fear of cars, or neighbors, or other dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, or any other member of the animal kingdom. And she’s never met a person she doesn’t’ like. Even the most grizzled people she’s met along life’s road have softened just a bit to Ginger’s persistent optimism.
You would think Ginger would be as scared as a cat in a rocking chair contest. She was born in a barn with seven other siblings to a single mother. Then she was taken away by strangers from her home at just weeks old. These new owners took her to a far-off place and forced her to sleep in a cage at night. And don’t forget about the food they serve — it’s the same dry offering dumped into a bowl each and every meal.
Despite the circumstances around her, Ginger has not allowed them to determine the attitude within her. We all could use a little bit more of that as we face the new year.
If your year was anything like mine than I’m sure you can point to some wonderful blessings that have come your way. We’ve been able to see family, take a few road trips, make some new friends, and reach some milestones of life that were years in the making.
But Amy and I have also had our share of hardships. Sickness and sadness have touched our own lives as well as people we love very much. Disappointments have destroyed in a moment plans that were months in the making. There have been days when it seemed as if the old Hee Haw song was coming true: “If it wasn’t for bad luck, we’d have no luck at all.”
So, as we stand on the threshold of a new year, how can we enter it with the joy Ginger seems to have found? That overly enthusiastic dog has figured out how to face the future without fear. She stays close to her master. As she stays close to Amy she is taken to great places. Car rides! Afternoon swims in the creek at Backbone State Park! Walks around town to see all her friends at the bank and the coffee shop and even her good friend Darryl who drives that big brown truck carrying loads of treats just for her! None of that happens without staying close to her master.
Staying close to Amy has resulted in Ginger never missing a meal, getting great belly rubs, and experiencing adventures she would never realize on her own.
Are there dangers along the route? Of course there are. But those are not her concern. Her master will guide her safely around those potential hazards. But what about the times Ginger would prefer to go a different direction than Amy wants to take her? Her master allows for input, but at the end of the day it’s best to believe the master knows more about the journey than Ginger will ever understand.
At the end of the day, what is Ginger’s secret for facing the future without fear? It’s trust. T-R-U-S-T. Just as Ginger trusts in Amy, so we can trust in Jesus. The Psalmist put it so well when he said, “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me.” (Psalm 28:7). Whatever the year ahead my hold for you, I pray you will determine now to trust in God. Let Him be your strength and shield. If you do that, I believe it will be an incredible year for you. Happy 2022 and may it be the best year you’ve ever had.