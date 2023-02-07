INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association held their first of two Cod Fish & Chicken Fry fundraisers on Friday, January 27. The Byron Vikings 4H Club helped serve customers.
INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association held their first of two Cod Fish & Chicken Fry fundraisers on Friday, January 27. The Byron Vikings 4H Club helped serve customers.
The second fundraiser is this Friday, Feb. 10.
Meals will be Dine-In or Carry-Out only. They will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the 4H Building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
Each meal includes two pieces of fish, two pieces of chicken, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, dinner roll, and dessert. Milk and coffee will be provided.
The bar will be open for other beverage purchases.
The cost is $18 per meal. All proceeds will go toward fairground improvements and events.
