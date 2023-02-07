Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association held their first of two Cod Fish & Chicken Fry fundraisers on Friday, January 27. The Byron Vikings 4H Club helped serve customers.

The second fundraiser is this Friday, Feb. 10.

Trending Food Videos