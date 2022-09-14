Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup football Brevin Dahl 091422

Senior wideout Brevin Dahl (5) shakes a tackle during first half action against Aplington-Parkersburg on September 9

JESUP – Friday, September 9, 2022: A 34-point first quarter by the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (3-0) was all they would need in a 72-19 rout of the Jesup J-Hawks last Friday night in Jesup.

The J-Hawks could get nothing going offensively early on against a very good Aplington-Parkersburg defense, who held the J-Hawks to -42 yards rushing on the night.

