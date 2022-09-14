JESUP – Friday, September 9, 2022: A 34-point first quarter by the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (3-0) was all they would need in a 72-19 rout of the Jesup J-Hawks last Friday night in Jesup.
The J-Hawks could get nothing going offensively early on against a very good Aplington-Parkersburg defense, who held the J-Hawks to -42 yards rushing on the night.
All the offense that Jesup could muster came in the second half where they were much better, racking up 103 yards in the air and two touchdown passes.
The patented Aplington-Parkersburg offense was unstoppable and tallied 319 yards on the ground and 8 touchdowns. Most of these yards came in the first half as the Falcons chose not to play many of their starters in the second half.
Sophomore quarterback Ryan Treptow was 11 for 18 passing and 84 yards, including 2 touchdown passes and one interception (which was returned for a touchdown).
Sophomore receiver Nic Moore with a nice game, collecting 6 receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Tyce Larson had one catch, but it was a big one – a 45-yard touchdown catch.
It was a tough night for the standout receiver, Brevin Dahl. He managed 3 catches for 8-yards. But he did return a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. Sophomore Trevin Delagardelle had a catch for 5 yards, while sophomore Preston Youngblut also had one catch for 3 yards. Youngblut also threw the ball one time for 19 yards.
The J-Hawks fall to 1-2 on the year and look to rebound on Friday night when they travel to Oelwein to meet the Huskies (1-2).
