MONTICELLO – Make plans now to attend the first annual Fall Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show being held on Sunday, October 16 at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello.
This show was previously held for the past 37 years at the Maquoketa fairgrounds but has been moved permanently to the Monticello fairgrounds.
This is one of Iowa’s largest flea markets with expectations of 100 exhibitors (indoor and outdoor, weather permitting) selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items. If you are a collector, antique dealer, or simply a nostalgia seeker or bargain hunter, then this is one show you do not want to miss. There will be great food trucks on site with one being the famous Chuckie’s Tenderloins truck.
The hours of the show are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is only $4, with anyone 9 years and under free. Parking is also free. For buyers wanting to get an early start, early bird shoppers are welcome between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person.
The Jones County Fairgrounds is located at 800 North Maple Street, on the far northeast side of Monticello. For more information on the show, please call Callahan Enterprises, LLC at 319-462-0135.