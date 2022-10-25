INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence is reminding residents Fall Open Burning is allowed October 15 — November 14, 2022. According City Ordinances:
Chapter 105.5(2)(B) OPEN BURNING RESTRICTED.
Backyard burning will be permitted (not including garbage) at dwellings of four family units or less. Backyard burning shall only be done April 1st through the 30th in the spring and October 15th through November 14th in the fall. Dates can be extended by proclamation of the Mayor and shall only be done after sunrise and before sunset. No backyard burning shall be done on any public sidewalk, curb, or street.
Chapter 135.08 BURNING PROHIBITED.
No person shall burn any trash, leaves, rubbish, or other combustible material in any curb and gutter or on any paved or surfaced street or alley.
Chapter 136.14 FIRES OR FUELS ON SIDEWALKS.
It is unlawful for a person to make a fire of any kind on any sidewalk or to place or allow any fuel to remain upon any sidewalk.
Please be mindful of conditions and monitor all fires at all times.
