BOONE –Fareway Stores, Inc. has a long-standing tradition of conserving natural resources that dates back to 1938. From the beginning, Fareway’s green initiatives have included recycling, reusing, and reclaiming, and these protocols continue to be exercised as the company celebrates 85 years of sustainable practices.
Most recently, Fareway has employed technology to help further its reach in energy efficiency. In June 2023, Fareway and Alliant Energy will break ground on a 1-megawatt solar facility in the Boone Industrial Park on six-acres adjacent to Fareway’s campus. The solar facility will accelerate Alliant Energy’s sustainability goals to eliminate all coal from their generation fleet by 2040 and achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity they generate by 2050. Additionally, Fareway’s ongoing initiative to implement solar can be seen across several store locations, including an off-site solar partnership in Faribault, Minnesota, commitments on construction in Kansas City, Missouri and Norwalk, Iowa, and most recently includes a new installation in Ottumwa, Iowa. The Ottumwa solar project employs 128 bifacial modules for a 63kW array. Where opportunities exist, Fareway is invested in implementing solar projects in partnership with local utilities and other companies.
As the electric vehicle charging station network expands across the state, Fareway has partnered to host electric vehicle fast-charging locations in several store locations across Iowa, including Adel, Clive, Cresco, Des Moines (Fleur), Knoxville, Norwalk, Sheldon, and Sioux City, with more to come. Primarily along highways, this network of charging stations is intended to serve the traveling motorist. Fareway is proud to serve as a host charging site. Not only does this reinforce the commitment to sustainable practices, but it extends the environmental care in the communities Fareway serves.
“We are proud of our tradition and commitment to conserve natural resources,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “By partnering on additional energy efficiency initiatives, we are helping build stronger communities and provide direct benefits to our customers and area residents.”
Annually, Fareway recycles:
850,000 pallets;
12,500 tons of cardboard;
400 tons of plastic shrink wrap
4,500,000 plastic grocery sacks; and
5,000 gallons of waste oil.
Since 1955, Fareway has captured heat from in-store refrigeration compressors, reclaiming it to heat the building. Fareway’s green initiatives also include coordinating backhauls to save fuel, and a company-wide food rescue program that provides for more than 900,000 meals annually.