BOONE – This Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11, the Fareway family would like to thank all veterans and active service members. Fareway store locations in a seven-state region will be offering a fifteen percent discount to veterans, retired, active-duty, reserve, and guard service members.

To receive a discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service.

