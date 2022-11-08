BOONE – This Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11, the Fareway family would like to thank all veterans and active service members. Fareway store locations in a seven-state region will be offering a fifteen percent discount to veterans, retired, active-duty, reserve, and guard service members.
To receive a discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service.
“We wish to honor our veterans and active military members for their dedicated service and sacrifices,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “This special discount is a small way we can express our gratitude for their service to our country.”
The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good in-store only on Friday, November 11.
Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 132 stores in a seven-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.